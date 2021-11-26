Katrina Kaif promotes Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Friday turned to social media to promote co-star Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth.



Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor shared the poster of Antim and announced that it is released in cinemas today, November 26.

Tagging Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Katrina said, “In cinemas now. Walk, run but grab your ticket now.”

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

The film is produced by Salma Khan, the mother of Salman, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Salman essays the role of a policeman while Aayush portrays the character of an antagonist.

Meanwhile, Katrina is busy shooting the final leg of Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan.