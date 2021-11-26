Congress Minister promises to make Indian Roads like 'Katrina Kaif's cheeks'

Congress minister from Rajsthan, Rajendra Singh is being criticised by netizens over his bizarre comment on Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.
Speaking in a public address in Jhunjhunu district, Singh stated that he would want to see roads as smooth as the actor's cheeks.
“Roads must be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks," said the minister, prompting a laughter from his audience.
The video has ever since gone viral on social media and netizens are jumping on the bandwagon to create memes over the politician's statement.
Take a look:
Shaad Ali's latest venture is a local adaptation of a runaway hit Netflix series that follows four hapless French...
'83 teaser gives a glimpse into Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev's iconic catch that won the World Cup
Joe Jonas got in festive mood as he shared a glimpse into his Thanksgiving celebration on social media
Anushka Sharma said “Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these…. Forgot the...
Nick Jonas said, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra”
Since their 2013 debut, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as...