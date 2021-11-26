Congress Minister promises to make Indian Roads like 'Katrina Kaif's cheeks'

Congress Minister promises to make Indian Roads like 'Katrina Kaif's cheek

Congress minister from Rajsthan, Rajendra Singh is being criticised by netizens over his bizarre comment on Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

Speaking in a public address in Jhunjhunu district, Singh stated that he would want to see roads as smooth as the actor's cheeks.

“Roads must be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks," said the minister, prompting a laughter from his audience.

The video has ever since gone viral on social media and netizens are jumping on the bandwagon to create memes over the politician's statement.

