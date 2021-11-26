‘Emily in Paris’ season two fashion is Lily Collin’s favourite

Collins opened up about the style on 'Emily in Paris' second season in a recent interview

Lily Collins says the fashion looks on the second season of Netflix’s airy hit Emily in Paris are some of her favourite so far.

In a new interview with Australian Vogue, the show’s titular star Collins opened up about style on the upcoming season, sharing that the wardrobe has “literally no sweatpants”.

“The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humour Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of COVID where comfort was everything,” said Collins.





She went on to add, “Not everything felt super comfortable after COVID, but it was really nice to have fun with fashion again in the most heightened way possible.”

The 32-year-old also gave an insight of what fashion connoisseurs can expect from the show; lots of purple, gloves, vintage pieces, lots of embellishments, and tiny purses.

“Towards the end of the season, there are some epic dresses,” she further revealed.

The second season of Emily in Paris is slated to release on December 22.