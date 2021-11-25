I'm not letting E! write the narrative of my family: Kanye West

Kanye 'Ye' West is discussing his damaged love life with Kim Kardashian at a Los Angeles appearance ahead of Thanksgiving.

The 44-year-old rapper believes that he will reunite with Kim Kardashian, despite her budding romance with Pete Davidson.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes," admitted Kanye.

The Grammy-winner added: "I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I’m here to change the narrative."

Speaking about Kim's new love flame with SNL star, Kanye added: "I'm not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I'm not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home."

He further narrated that he has faith in God that he will return home to his wife and children, stating the separation is the act of devil.

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok,' he said, 'but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store," he concluded.