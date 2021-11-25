Zahid Ahmed has a unique message for wife on birthday, read

Zahid Ahmed ditched long, sappy birthday messages on wife Amna Zahid’s birthday on Wednesday

Actor Zahid Ahmed ditched long, sappy birthday messages on wife Amna Zahid’s birthday, instead choosing to share a special request that he has for her on her big day.

The Ishq Zahe Naseeb actor took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday on Wednesday, November 24, with an adorable photo and a not-so-usual caption.

“Usually birthday posts for wives are long essays of how you complete me and thank you for being there blah blah yadda yadda etc. But…” he first quipped, before adding his real message.





“After 11 years all that really matters is that I never want to be without you. Never ever,” he wrote, taking readers, and probably his wife, by surprise.

Zahid’s message was well-received, with Amna replying in the comments section with, “Never ever.”