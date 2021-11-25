Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy vet turned philanthropist with his custom truck

Dwayne The Rock Johnson applauded his fan for his great deeds presented him the token of appreciation in the form of his personal customized truck on Wednesday.

The Central Intelligence star invited his fans to a special theater screening of his new movie Red Notice. The actor wanted to do something unforgettable for his one lucky fan so he gathered as much information about everyone in the audience and chose Oscar.

Dwayne shared an adorable video on Instagram where he showed fans how he surprised Navy Vet Oscar Rodriguez with the actor’s own “personal custom truck” after learning of his good acts.





The actor is moved by Oscar’s story as he takes care of his 75-year-old mom, supports women, and provides a meal to the women who are victimized by domestic violence.

In the video, Johnson is seen handing Rodriguez a card explaining that the truck was now his. Overcome with emotion, Rodriguez dropped to the floor and sobbed, asking, "What the heck is happening?" before giving the actor a hug.