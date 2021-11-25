Travis Scott steps out for the first time since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott was spotted in public for the first time since the deadly stampede at his Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott was spotted in public for the first time since a deadly stampede at his Astroworld Festival left 10 dead and hundreds injured, reported TMZ.

The Sicko Mode rapper was photographed with Mark Wahlberg, Michael Jordan, Corey Gamble, ad French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

In pictures posted to social media, Scott is seen seated with Wahlberg and Gamble on a patio and posing with Taghmaoui in a golf cart.

Scott has notably kept a low profile since the tragedy, save for an apology video posted on his Instagram in the days following the stampede.

He has since been hit with numerous lawsuits by victims, including a $2 billion lawsuit against him, Drake, and concert organisers Live Nation.