James Arthur touches on motivation behind creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter

James Arthur recently weighed in on the emotional rollercoaster he rode after losing his unborn daughter to an ectopic pregnancy.

The singer released this single as part of his fourth studio album titled It’ll All Make Sense In The End.

The 33-year-old singer made this claim while speaking to The Andy Jaye podcast and was quoted saying, “I needed life and life came, and gave me Emily/ You make me a better man than I’ll ever be, ever be, ever be, because of you, Emily.”

The X Factor star also added, “To be honest, when it first came out I sort of billed it as that, but I spoke to my partner, and at the time it was a realistic prospect. She was pregnant.”

“Sadly it didn’t work out. It wasn’t far, it was a couple of months and she had an ectopic pregnancy. So she lost the child, and I didn’t really want to talk about it.”

“But she actually said “I think it’s really important that you do” – just because there’s so little information, and I would echo that actually.”

While recalling his partner’s pregnancy struggles he added, “I remember at the time saying, “what, so you’ve got to wait 14 weeks”, or whatever it is, before you can even celebrate this, and I was writing the songs about it – I’m going to be a dad.”

“I was thinking about having the hopes and fears anybody would have when being faced with having a child. And sadly it didn’t work out. But the song was special to us, and we felt like it was one of the stronger songs on the record.”

“And the record label were like ‘we think you should release this song’. I guess to say, this is a song to my future child, which I still would call my child Emily. So it made sense to put it out like that.”