SSSniperWolf sets record straight after Drake controversy sparked buzz

SSSniperWolf, YouTube star who is best known for her content and bold aura, has became the center of online chatter after music mogul Drake shared a funny story about sending her a direct message.

The moment happened at the Wireless Festival 2025 when the rapper casually told the audience that he once reached out to the YouTuber.

Drake said, “I was gonna ask if it was you that made me DM SniperWolf that one time.” He explained that after she confirmed it was her, she told him she had a man. Laughing, he added, “Well… can we fight to the death? And that was the end of the DM.”

The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, as SSSniperWolf, whose real name is Alia Shelesh, joined the fun with a playful post that read, “Good morning, made headlines for leaving a rapper on read lol.”

However, her comment spread fast across social media, sparking jokes, memes and endless reactions.

Curious fans also began searching for more about her. The YouTube star was born on October 22, 1992, making her 32 years old in 2025.

She spent over a decade building a huge audience on YouTube with her gaming videos, reaction clips and lifestyle content, earning millionn subscribers.

The lighthearted story became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the year.

While neither SSSniperWolf nor Drake added more details, the playful back-and-forth left fans amused and turned a short message exchange into a viral pop culture memory for 2025.