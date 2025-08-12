Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence on Lindsay Lohan views about her

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan reunited after 22 years for ‘Freakier Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have known each other since the two starred in Freaky Friday.

Their onscreen reunion after 22 years for Freakier Friday have delighted fans - along with the two lead stars too - of the 2003’s comedy.

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram Sunday, August 10, to respond to a statement by Chad Michael Murray’s costar for Curtis.

“Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly […] I have to feel safe around people,” the quote read. “And Jamie is one of those people for me.”

The 66-year-old reshared Lohan’s quote and captioned her post as: “And SHE taught me about perseverance, solitude, style, family and Bitmoji!”

The two share close friendship; Curtis touched upon their close bond in an exclusive interview to Us Weekly in May.

The Halloween actress talked about 39-year-old’s relocation to Dubai and her meeting with her future husband, Bader Shammas.

“She met him right at the end of her time [in Dubai] on a blind date,” Curtis revealed about Lohan’s love life. “So, it’s been a real pleasure for me to see her develop as a beautiful woman and [she’s] smart and gorgeous. I mean, it’s cray cray (sic).”

For the unversed, Mean Girls alum moved to Dubai in 2014 and in 2019 met Shammas.

The pair began dating before tying the knot in 2022.