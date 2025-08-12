Jimmy Kimmel grateful to ex Sarah Silverman for THIS reason

Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman dated each other from 2002 to 2009

Jimmy Kimmel is apparently not the kind of a person who would forget those who helped him in his tough time.

The 57-year-old’s shocking interaction from the past with his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, came to light when the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host appeared on her podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Thursday, August 7.

“Remember when your appendix burst?” the 54-year-old enquired Kimmel about his past health scare. “Remember when your head swelled?”

American TV host did not only remember his tough time but was also grateful to his past girlfriend for being there to take immediate action.

“You saved my life that day. You really did,” he shared. “We went to the hospital, and they were not treating it.”

“I do remember going, like, full Shirley MacLaine from Terms of Endearment,” she recalled that time. “I went bananas. I’ve never seen anyone in more pain.”

Kimmel narrating the details elaborated how he was ‘put in a little office’ before the physician treated him.

“They put me in a little office, you remember?” he unveiled. “Not for me, but because there are HEPA situations where, if somebody takes a picture of me lying on the ground in a waiting room at the ER, they’re in trouble. But, they put me in a little office and then they did not come back for hours.”

Silverman remembered her then boyfriend 'keeled over in pain' as his appendix was about to burst.

The most shocking part after the medical emergency was the fact that Kimmel went to work the very next day.

For the unversed, the pair after breakup remained to be good friends, though the transition didn’t happen overnight.