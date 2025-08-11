Georgina Rodriguez teased over J.Lo song over wedding delay with Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally made his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez official after years of engagement rumours.

Confirming their engagement, Georgina, 31, wrote: 'Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.'

This comes after Georgina, revealed on her reality show I Am Georgina, that friends often teased her about when she would get married.

She said:' They are always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding.?'

'Since Jennifer Lopez's song The Ring Or When came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.'

Although they were not married, Ronaldo has frequently referred to Rodriguez as his 'wife in the past.'

In December, at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he said: 'It's a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife (Georgina) is here.'

The couple currently reside in Riyadh, the capital of Saudia Arabia.

Previously, Ronaldo explained the delay in their engagement, saying it could happen anytime in a year, six months or even in a month.

The couple have been together since 2016 and have daughters: Alana, seven, and two year-old Bella together. Georgina is also the stepmother of his other three children.