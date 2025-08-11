Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez confirm wedding news: 'Yes, I do'

Cristiano Ronaldo, Wag Georgina Rodriguez confirm wedding news: 'Yes, I do'

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his engagement to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, sending shockwaves of excitement through the sports and celebrity worlds.

The Soccer superstar and model have decided to take their relationship to the next level, marking a new chapter in their lives together. The couple's fans are celebrating the delightful news around the world as the lovebirds set to say "I do".

Turning to her official Instagram on Monday, Georgina shared an adorable picture of her hand, complete with huge sparkler on her ring finger, on top of Ronaldo's.

She wrote a heartwarming message with the stunning photo: "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."

The superstar couple have been together for almost a decade, but Ronaldo has previously been hesitant to pop the question.

Confirming that the Portuguese star has finally proposed the model. Georgina has sparked engagement speculation back in April by posting a picture of a different ring on her finger.

Last December, while attending the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo set tongues wagging by saying: "It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here."

Now, they have confirmed the wedding news that they will soon tie the knot.

Previously addressing why he had not yet married his long-term girlfriend, the 40-year-old, said: "I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about."

"It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1,000 per cent sure that it'll happen," he added.