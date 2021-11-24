Priyanka Chopra leaves audience in stitches as she mocks her hubby Nick Jonas: Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra has made fun of her beloved husband Nick Jonas in front of an audience during a roast session.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant took to Instagram to share ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a funny roast session which is soon going to be live on streaming giant Netflix.



The 39-year-old award winning star, in a teaser video, once again attracted attention of her admirers as she mocked Nick and his brothers, saying: "Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember."

The global star added: "Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there’s many ‘90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”



Priyanka Chopra broke the internet with her latest video. While sharing the teaser of the comedy clip, she wrote: “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.”

