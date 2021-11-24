Priyanka Chopra leaves audience in stitches as she mocks her hubby Nick Jonas: Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra has made fun of her beloved husband Nick Jonas in front of an audience during a roast session.
Priyanka, who previously left fans in shock by removing Nick’ surname from her Instagram handle, has roasted her hubby in front of an audience .
The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant took to Instagram to share ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a funny roast session which is soon going to be live on streaming giant Netflix.
The 39-year-old award winning star, in a teaser video, once again attracted attention of her admirers as she mocked Nick and his brothers, saying: "Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember."
The global star added: "Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there’s many ‘90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”
Priyanka Chopra broke the internet with her latest video. While sharing the teaser of the comedy clip, she wrote: “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.”
Issuing a joint statemennt Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have responded to documentary 'The Princes and the...
Minal Khan adds poetic lines for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram for new picture
Arooj Aftab is famous for jazz and neo-Sufi music
Aly Goni has left fans in splits with new meme on Priyanka Chopra
'Atrangi Re’s director Aanand L Rai recently reflected on working with Akshay Kumar
Aayush Sharma says brother-in-law Salman Khan gives the worst advice