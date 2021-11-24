Britney Spears shares rare insights into her forthcoming project ‘Idol’ 

 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
By Web Desk
November 24, 2021
Singer Britney Spears teased fans with details about her upcoming project Idol post conservatorship termination in a candid social media post.

This marked Britney’s first film since her conservatorship hearing came to a close.

Taking to Instagram , the Toxic singer shared updates about her movie and wrote, "I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL“ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!! I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere."


Spears' conservatorship case was finally terminated after 13 years by the LA court this month.