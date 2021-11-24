Britney Spears shares rare insights into her forthcoming project ‘Idol’

Singer Britney Spears teased fans with details about her upcoming project Idol post conservatorship termination in a candid social media post.



This marked Britney’s first film since her conservatorship hearing came to a close.

Taking to Instagram , the Toxic singer shared updates about her movie and wrote, "I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL“ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!! I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere."





Spears' conservatorship case was finally terminated after 13 years by the LA court this month.

