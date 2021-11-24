Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ trailer gets a nod from Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to steal fans’ hearts with his upcoming film Jersey and its recently-launched trailer has also managed to impress Kiara Advani.

Going all out to support her Kabir Singh co-star, Advani posted the teaser on her Instagram account as she penned down a note, expressing, “The screen has missed you SK! Looking forward to Jersey!”

The 29-year-old actor also sent her best wishes to Mrunal Thakur as she added, “ I know how special this film is to you. @Mrunalthakur You are just so lovely on-screen. Love and best wishes to the entire team."

The heart-touching wish also received a reaction from the Jab We Met star, as he re-shared the actor’s IG story while stating, “Till we meet again Preeti ji.”

The film, portraying a comeback journey of a cricketer, is slated to hit theatres on December 31, 2021.