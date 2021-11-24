Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ trailer gets a nod from Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to steal fans’ hearts with his upcoming film Jersey and its recently-launched trailer has also managed to impress Kiara Advani.
Going all out to support her Kabir Singh co-star, Advani posted the teaser on her Instagram account as she penned down a note, expressing, “The screen has missed you SK! Looking forward to Jersey!”
The 29-year-old actor also sent her best wishes to Mrunal Thakur as she added, “ I know how special this film is to you. @Mrunalthakur You are just so lovely on-screen. Love and best wishes to the entire team."
The heart-touching wish also received a reaction from the Jab We Met star, as he re-shared the actor’s IG story while stating, “Till we meet again Preeti ji.”
The film, portraying a comeback journey of a cricketer, is slated to hit theatres on December 31, 2021.
Issuing a joint statemennt Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have responded to documentary 'The Princes and the...
Minal Khan adds poetic lines for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram for new picture
Arooj Aftab is famous for jazz and neo-Sufi music
Aly Goni has left fans in splits with new meme on Priyanka Chopra
'Atrangi Re’s director Aanand L Rai recently reflected on working with Akshay Kumar
Aayush Sharma says brother-in-law Salman Khan gives the worst advice