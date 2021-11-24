‘ Bhediya’: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan’s thriller first look gets release date

The first look of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s starrer film Bhediya to be officially released on Thursday.



The horror comedy universe will have one more brand new addition to it in the form of the thriller Bhediya.

In a brief video clip, the stars dropped in the announcement and captioned it, Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow.”





Directed by Amar Kaushik the movie was set to premiere by April 14, 2022 but according to some sources, the release date of the thriller has been postponed by 6 months and will now hit the screens by the end of 2022.