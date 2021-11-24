Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly react on zero 2022 Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy unveiled nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards however fans were quite surprised to not spot Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus in the lists.

Reacting on the zero nominations, the artist themselves opened up as the Bad Things rapper took to Twitter as he wrote, “(expletive) is wrong with the grammys.”

This comes as a shock to fans as MGK’s latest album Tickets to My Downfall in October topped on the Billboard charts.

Meanwhile, the Wrecking Ball singer, who was also not considered for the honour, seemed unbothered by the snub.

The Hannah Montana alum shared an article on 30 legendary artists who ‘haven’t won Grammys’ as she wrote along with it, “In good company."

This is not the first time artist have been unhappy with the prestigious awards as last year Halsey and The Killers called out the event while The Weeknd boycotted the ‘corrupt’ awards.