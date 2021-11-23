 
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey's first trailer out

By Web Desk
November 23, 2021
Fans are overjoyed as the much-awaited  trailer of  Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming thriller Jersey released on Tuesday.

The newly released trailer is trending on social media as fans and critics are sharing their feedback about the  long-awaited  film. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name.

The film  features Shahid Kapoor as a talented but failed cricketer who decides to rise again and re-enter the game in his thirties for the sake of his son. 

Jersey, which stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his mentor, is being considered to be the one of big hits in the Indian film industry. 

The trailer starts with Kapoor, who once used to be a popular cricketer but isn't doing anything professionally currently, asking his wife for some money, after which she denies. He takes his son to his cricket training when the kid asks him to give him a cricket jersey as a gift on his next birthday. 

Shahid Kapoor, in  the  first trailer of Jersey, is seen  struggling to fulfill his child's wish" for that, he has to face his "heroic past."