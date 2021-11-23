Ananya Panday stuns in gorgeous outfits as she gushes over her ‘photo dump’

Ananya Panday left her fans awe-struck as she recently dropped a gorgeous ‘photo dump’ on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram account on November 23, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted multiple pictures of herself dressed up in beautiful traditional and western gowns by a well-known Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

The 23-year-old actor captioned the post, “Can princesses say photo dump???”





Just two days ago, the Student of the Year 2 actor also shared a glimpse of her horse-riding experience in Las Vegas during shooting for her next film, Liger.

Meanwhile, her IG story also showed Vijay Deverakonda having an amazing time in the desert as Panday termed the moment as ‘Howdy Rowdy’.

