Parineeti Chopra pens a lovely note for parents’ 35th wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra penned down a heartfelt note for parents’ 35th wedding anniversary as she dropped a series of swoon-worthy captures.

Taking to Instagram on November 23, the Ishaqzaade actor channelled her inner storyteller as she captioned her post, “Mom: NRI from Kenya. Dad: small town boy from Ambala. An unlikely match.”

“35 years later Happy Anniversary mom and dad. Love, loyalty, understanding, friendship - you’ve created your own definition. And you raised the 3 of us like you; ambitious, kind and honest,” the actor added

The Girl on the Train star also showered gratitude on her parents for passing on such an amazing sense of humour to her.

She said, “But MAINLY - thanks for passing on your sense of humour Can you imagine having 2 hilarious parents, but the children are not?

Phew. If you hadn’t passed on your funny gene to us, we would have a problem. So good job saving the family. Congrats. Sincerely, Your many-other-adjectives-but-mainly-funny-kids," she concluded.



