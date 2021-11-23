'The Weeknd' joins 'Euphoria' creator for an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd joined hands with Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson for an upcoming cult drama series, The Idol.
Variety reported that the Starboy singer has landed his next big project as he gears up to not only co-write the series but also executive produce it.
According to the reports, the 31-year-old singer will also star in the series which will follow through the plot of a pop star dating a club owner who will turn out to be a cult leader.
The singer also seemed pretty excited to embark on this new journey as he also shared a post on Instagram by simply revealing the title of his next venture.
Previously in 2020, the Blinding Lights singer also wrote and starred in an episode of America Dad.
