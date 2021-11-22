Phoebe Dynevor moves on after ex Pete Davidson confirms Kim Kardashian romance

Phoebe Dynevor seems to have moved on from her ex Pete Davidson as she was spotted spending time with Jaden Smith while he ex enjoys his romance with Kim Kardashian.
The Bridgerton star was snapped leaving Nobu, where Louis Vuitton’s bash was taking place, with Jaden by her side.
The duo stepped out dressed to the nines in the same designer's new collection from Nicolas Ghesquière.
The two were also followed by a group that was also part of the dinner.
It remains to be seen whether the two are romantically involved.
Their appearance comes after Kim and Pete confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands and celebrating the Saturday Night Live cast member's birthday.
Take a look:
