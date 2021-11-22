Babil Khan cheers late father Irrfan Khan in show ‘Tokyo Trial’

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, proved that he’s still his father’s biggest fan with an adorable reaction video on Instagram.
The aspiring actor shared a small video of himself watching his father’s 2017 Netflix show Tokyo Trial in which he portrayed Radhabinod Pal.
Babil is seen putting his hands up in the air as his father is introduced in the show, captioning the heartwarming video, “Some things just never get old eh?”
His reaction was echoed in the comments section, where people lauded Irrfan’s acting skills. “The way this man stood out no one other can,” wrote one user.
Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour.
