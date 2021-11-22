Princess Eugenie carried on with christening plan even amid family tragedy

Princess Eugenie kept it together and went ahead with the christening of her son August amid a family tragedy.
A royal insider told DailyMail that her father-in-law George Brooksbank, the father of her husband Jack, had died days before the major event.
The source added that he had a difficult time with his health after a lethal battle with Covid-19 but the cause of his has yet to be unearthed.
"George had been in hospital with covid and had not been the same after that. He had been unwell for some time. It’s been a difficult time for Jack losing his father before the Christening," the source said.
Meanwhile another source shared that it had been a "miracle" that he survived the virus after being on ventilator for five weeks saying that it was "wonderful" that he lived to see August born.
