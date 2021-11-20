Camila Cabello returns to Instagram after Shawn Mendes split, posts happy photo dump

Camila Cabello is returning to the social media after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old singer turned to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a thread of photos with her fans.

In the first slide, the Havana hitmaker was spotted wearing a yellow shirt taking a selfie with multiple emoticons. In another picture, the songstress showed a picture of her slender figure in a metallic outfit.

Camila's fans were quick to pour in well wishes for the singer in the comments section.

“I’m still crying but issok, glad to see her doing well<3,” a fan wrote.

“HOPE WE’LL SEE A BREAKUP GLOW IDK IF YOU GUYS ARE HAPPY WE’LL BE OKAY,” added another one.

“We love u Camila .. Stay strong and happy” added a fan