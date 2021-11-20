Camila Cabello returns to Instagram after Shawn Mendes split, posts happy photo dump

Camila Cabello is returning to the social media after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.
The 24-year-old singer turned to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a thread of photos with her fans.
In the first slide, the Havana hitmaker was spotted wearing a yellow shirt taking a selfie with multiple emoticons. In another picture, the songstress showed a picture of her slender figure in a metallic outfit.
Camila's fans were quick to pour in well wishes for the singer in the comments section.
“I’m still crying but issok, glad to see her doing well<3,” a fan wrote.
“HOPE WE’LL SEE A BREAKUP GLOW IDK IF YOU GUYS ARE HAPPY WE’LL BE OKAY,” added another one.
“We love u Camila .. Stay strong and happy” added a fan
Jeremy Renner revealed that his entire month’s food budget was no more than $10 as he would live off instant ramen
The 'Toxic' singer said Christina's silence on the matter is similar to lying
Salma Hayek stunned in dazzling black outfit as she received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star
The couple, that reignited their romance after 17 years, are eager to get married
The 1,000th episode of the anime series will be released in 80 countries over the weekend
The American Music Awards will air on the ABC television network on Sunday