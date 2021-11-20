Kareena Kapoor shares unseen picture of Taimur sporting red-rimmed sunglasses

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a glimpse into son Taimur's rare photo.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the mother-of-two wished elder son Taimur's best friend a very happy birthday, adding an unseen photo of the star kid.

"Happy Happy Birthday my partner in crime love you lots," captioned Kareena alongside Taimur's picture in sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan, who were visiting the Pataudi Palace with Taimur and tot Jeh, arrived in Mumbai Saturday morning.

