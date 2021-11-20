Queen Elizabeth very keen to attend church despite heath concerns

British Queen Elizabeth II has vowed to be in church on Sunday as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall will jointly baptize their babies.



According to a report by the Sun, Queen is determined to attend the ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park, Berkshire despite heath concerns.

However, the report further claims that the 95-year-old monarch will make the final decision at the 11th-hour after consultation with her personal doctors.

Prince Andrew, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will also attend the ceremony.

Last week, she was forced to pull out of Remembrance Sunday Service after spraining her back.

The Buckingham Palace had said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.”