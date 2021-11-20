Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans for second Thanksgiving in US laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending Thanksgiving, their second in US, with kids Archie and Lilibet at home.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on keeping the celebrations low-key, with Meghan cooking for the family.
“I love to cook,” the Suits alum said during her Thursday, November 18, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California. It’ll be nice, it’ll be really nice," she added.
Ellen DeGeneres, who lives near Meghan and her 37-year-old husband, joked that the host and Portia de Rossi‘s holiday invitations may have gotten lost in the mail. “What time should we show up?” she teased, to which the duchess replied, “Whatever time you want.”
Meghan and Harry relocated to the US in early 2020 after exiting the royal family.
They have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their kids ever sincfe.
