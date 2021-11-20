Piers Morgan finds Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat ‘demeaning even for Kardashians’

Piers Morgan has clapped back against Meghan Markle in light of her appearance on The Ellen Show.
He believes the prank was ‘way too demeaning’ even for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
He made his claim over on Twitter, as part of a retweeted caption that featured pictures of Meghan’s antics at the shooting.
The post Mr Morgan shared was uploaded by the Daily Mail and dubbed the Duchess of Sussex, “Meghan The Prankster.”
The caption on top of Mr Morgan’s post read, “Even a Kardashian would have deemed this stunt too demeaning…. #cringe”
