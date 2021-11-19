Kareena Kapoor’s ‘chand’ series ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh melts hearts online

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor-Khan is currently vacationing with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace. The actress has recently blessed her fans’ timeline as she shared a string of cute pictures, featuring her ‘chaands’ (moons).

The Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and gave fans a glimpse into her 'chand’ series by sharing her family pictures.

Kareena, 41, began her ‘chand’ series by sharing a glimpse from Saif’s ancestral mansion’s balcony. She dropped a photo of a glowing moon and clouds in the sky. ‘Chand series,’ she captioned the picture with a heart-eyed emoticon.

In another photo, the Jab We Met diva posed smiling ear to ear with Tamiur as he struck goofy poses for the camera. "With my Chand 1," she wrote on the post.

The third picture shared by her was clicked with Saif. The Hum Tum actor was clad in a white kurta while Kareena sported a grey sweatshirt. The couple had Pataudi Palace and moon in the sky in their backdrop as they smiled for the camera.

In the last picture, the Good Newwz actress managed to capture a shot of her younger son Jeh before his bedtime. "Between the chand and his bedtime..but I managed yay!! series complete," captioned Kareena as she shared a picture with Saif and sleepy Jeh in her arms.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.