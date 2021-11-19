Jennifer Lopez reveals plans for a future wedding: ‘I am a romantic after all’

Jennifer Lopez recently tugged at heartstrings with her candid admission regarding future wedding prospects.
The “romantic at heart” shared her thoughts while interviewing on the Today Show with co-host Hoda Kotb.
There she was quoted saying, “I don't know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times.”
But of course, “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, one hundred percent.”
For those unversed, Lopez has been married three times in the past now, to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), and her most recent was with Marc Anthony (2004-2014).
Currently Lopez has rekindled an old flame and is dating Ben Affleck. He shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.
The Queen sparked health concerns when she pulled out of Remembrance Sunday for a back sprain
The Queen gives the same gift to all 1500 members of her staff with a card accompanying it every Christmas
Drake postpones release of his new song 'Splash Brothers' in respect for victims of the Astroworld tragedy
The Crypto.com platform paid more than $700 million for the naming rights to LA's iconic Staples Center
Akhtar reacted to Ranaut's 'seditious' comments about the Indian freedom movement on his Twitter
Emotionally moved by her words, Mayer said he’d get married 'one of these days'