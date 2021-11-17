Umro Ayyar’:Sanam Saeed, Usman Mukhtar to pair up for much awaited film 

 
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Entertainment

By Web Desk
November 17, 2021
Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar will be gracing the screens with their epic performance in an upcoming film titled Umro Ayyar.

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic the film industry is gradually coming back on track.

The movie Umro Ayyar is set to premiere in 2022 under the banner of VR Chili production.

Usman Mukhtar  took to Instagram   and shared  a still from the film  and penned it with a caption, "Of a magical land and evil jinns,of ancient lore and fights within, of modern visions and tales of glory!Tayyar ho for this epic story?See you in cinemas in 2022." 


The film makers have chosen  numerous mega-stars of the industry for the film.