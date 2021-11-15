Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant hounding’ unearthed

File Footage

Unearthed text messages revealed to the courts' highlight Meghan Markle’s real thoughts regarding Prince Charles and his attitude towards Prince Harry.



For those unversed, the text message findings are part of the Associated Newspapers’ case against Meghan Markle.

In the messages, Meghan was in constant communication with former communications chief Jason Knauf about her plans to write a note to Thomas Markle.

According to Page Six, one of the messages read, “The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H”.

“Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'”

“They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it'.”

Some also went on to say, “By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.'”

“Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice.”

“Given I’ve only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings.”