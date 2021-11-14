Taylor Swift introduces Selena Gomes as ‘bestie’ in a viral TikTok video

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomes shared some major BFF goals with fans as their recent TikTok video surfaced online.

Regardless of ups and downs in their relationship, the pop-stars flaunted their 13-year-long unaffected friendship in a viral clip as the Shake It Off singer called Gomez her ‘bestie’.

Gomez supposedly visited the All Too Well singer at the Saturday Night Live set as the latter promoted her re-recorded track.

Before her appearance on the show, Swift spent a quality time with her friend as they both goofed around, dropping an adorable video on the video sharing app.

Swift, recording the clip on front-camera mode, first introduced Gomez as her bestie then as a ‘bad (expletive).’

The Blank Space hit-maker donned a black and brown classy outfit while the Wolves songster looked cute in a white oversized sweater.

Meanwhile, Swift, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, admitted that she ‘would do anything to bring up Selena Gomez.’

