‘And Just Like That:’ First teaser for ‘SATC’ reboot series is out – with a launch date

The wait is finally over!

After more than a decade, the much-awaited first teaser-trailer for the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That has finally arrived.

On Friday, HBO Max released the short teaser, a new chapter, giving a peek into the lives of three of the hit show's four main characters - Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York - as they navigate life, love and friendship in their 50s.

The teaser features Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, re-introducing everyone to the characters in her classic voice-over narration. “They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises,” Parker’s Carrie says in the trailer.

The teaser includes returning stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis, and Chris Noth, as well as newcomers Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and more, missing Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series.

HBO Max also announced that the new 10-part spinoff series will debut on December 9.

The original series SATC ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and was created by Darren Star, based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. The Emmy-winning show followed the story of four close friends as they experienced the ups and downs of love, careers and friendship in their 30s.

Check out the teaser of And Just Like That here:







