Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari celebrates her ‘freedom’

Britney Spears fiancé Sam Asghari is celebrating her ‘freedom’ after the court on Friday ruled that the singer’s conservatorship would be immediately terminated.



Asghari, 27 turned to Instagram and posted a simple image inscribed with ‘Freedom’ to celebrate with other fans a big day for his fiancée.

He shared the photo with caption “History was made today. Britney is Free!”.

A Los Angeles judge Friday terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star’s life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.

The ruling, greeted with raucous cheers and showers of pink confetti by Spears´ fans outside the downtown courthouse, ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the Toxic singer has described as abusive.

Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year after nearly five years of dating.