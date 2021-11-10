 
Rebel Wilson narrates incredible weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson said that she did not think she could lose weight and then maintain her figure

By Web Desk
November 10, 2021
Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss journey.

Speaking with People, the actress shared that her self-imposed “year of health” in 2020 was one that she wished she had done earlier.

"One of the emotions was that I'm sad I didn't do it before," she said.

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?'" she continues. "And I felt a bit sad about that point."

"I thought I was the person that [would] never do it," she says. "Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I'll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it."