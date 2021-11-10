Rebel Wilson narrates incredible weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss journey.

Speaking with People, the actress shared that her self-imposed “year of health” in 2020 was one that she wished she had done earlier.

"One of the emotions was that I'm sad I didn't do it before," she said.

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?'" she continues. "And I felt a bit sad about that point."

"I thought I was the person that [would] never do it," she says. "Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I'll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it."