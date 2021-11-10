Paul Rudd shares how wife reacted to People's Sexiest Man Alive honor

Paul Rudd has been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night.
The actor, who is famously known for his work in Ant-Man and Friends, has taken the title from Michael B.Jordan.
Speaking with People magazine, the 52-year-old has now shared that wife Julie Yaeger was 'stupefied' and 'very sweet' after hearing the big news.
While Julie initially was in shock and giggled, she later said, 'Oh they got it right.'
Rudd joked that his wife was 'probably not telling the truth', but wondered what else could she say about it.
Paul and Julie tied the knot in 2003. The couple shares children, Jack Sullivan and Darby together.
