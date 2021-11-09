New Adele song snippet features heartbreaking lyrics about divorce

Amazon’s new Christmas advert features a snippet of Adele’s new song Hold On and the lyrics seem to talk about her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, reported Mirror.
The heartwarming ad highlights the kindness of strangers during the pandemic, featuring a woman trying to return to normal life after the struggles of last year.
In the background, we hear Adele croon her heartbreaking lyrics, including, “I swear to god I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress.”
The snippet also includes the lyrics, 'Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on, I will survive' and, 'Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole'.
Adele herself has previously confirmed that her upcoming album, 30, draws inspiration from her 2019 divorce from her long-time partner Konecki, with whom she also shares her 9-year-old son, Angelo.
The 33-year-old has also admitted that her divorce also inspired her latest single Easy On Me.
Adele and Konecki dated for several years before tying the knot in 2018. Their marriage lasted for a year.
