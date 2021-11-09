Prince Charles left infuriated by Princess Diana’s mom’s ‘tactless comment’

Experts recently shed some light on the allegedly ‘tactless’ attitude of Princess Diana’s mother which made Prince Charles completely ‘infuriated’.



The entire incident was revealed by royal biographer Andrew Morton.

He revealed that the princess herself spoke to him in 1991 and revealed, “Charles went to talk to my mother at Harry’s christening and said: ‘We were so disappointed — we thought it would be a girl’.”

After this, “Mummy snapped his head off, saying: ‘You should realise how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal’.”

“Ever since that day the shutters have come down — and that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him.”