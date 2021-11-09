Prince Charles left infuriated by Princess Diana’s mom’s ‘tactless comment’

Experts recently shed some light on the allegedly ‘tactless’ attitude of Princess Diana’s mother which made Prince Charles completely ‘infuriated’.
The entire incident was revealed by royal biographer Andrew Morton.
He revealed that the princess herself spoke to him in 1991 and revealed, “Charles went to talk to my mother at Harry’s christening and said: ‘We were so disappointed — we thought it would be a girl’.”
After this, “Mummy snapped his head off, saying: ‘You should realise how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal’.”
“Ever since that day the shutters have come down — and that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him.”
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's video with DiCaprio breaks the internet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently countries apart due to their work commitments
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival saw a massive crush that left eight dead and a dozen injured
Travis Scott's Astroworld saw eight deaths with several injured
Scott cancels a forthcoming performance in Las Vegas
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir vacation in Dubai and Istanbul