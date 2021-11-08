Brooklyn Beckham lands £1million modelling contract

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly snagged a £1million modelling contract with highstreet fashion label Superdry.
According to Metro, the 22-year-old son of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is helping Superdry launch their new sustainable style collection and a new flagship store on London’s Oxford Street.
According to reports, Brooklyn, an avid photographer, has even shot an artsy black-and-white campaign for the brand as part of their deal.
The Sun also quoted a source close to the Beckhams saying, “This is a huge opportunity for Brooklyn and will cement him as a real name in the men’s fashion world. "
"It’s a great gig for him to land and has given him focus," the source added.
The contract is far from Brooklyn’s first major modelling gig; he is already the face of Pepe Jeans alongside his girlfriend Nicola Pelt, 26, and has also graced the covers of Vogue China.
