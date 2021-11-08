Kardashians ‘concerned’ with Kanye West’s ‘meltdowns’ over Kim’s bae Pete Davidson

The Kardashian and Jenner clan is reportedly growing concerned about the possible reaction Kanye West may have to news of Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson.

This report has been brought forward by a source close to the family and according to their claims made to Page Six, “Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete.”

Not only that, “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

This news comes shortly after separate sources told the outlet that both Pete and Kim were being “genuinely affectionate” with each other at dinner in NYC.

The insider also went on to say, “He just unfollowed her on Instagram, but we think it’s only a matter of time until Kanye has an outburst. Yes, he’s a funny guy, but she must know how Kanye could react.”