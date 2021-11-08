Video: BTS’ Jimin forces J-Hope to curse in a hilarious exchange on ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jimin recently left fans in fits with his hilarious practical joke which left J-Hope cursing.
The entire moment happened during the fourth episode of The Scoop 2 and revolves around an abandoned house that Jimin suggested the other members check out.
Jimin led the boys to the second floor before J-Hope’s fear started getting the best of him.
After it was all done and dusted, Jimin even sat for a candid chat and touched on J-Hope’s candid moment.
He admitted, “I actually checked out the abandoned homes the day before. But the day before, I didn't get all the way to the house with the lights out. But watching J-Hope in agony made my fears disappear.”
“I thought he was just acting scared but hearing him curse so much made me realise he was actually surprised. What a relief. If we were to do this another time, I'd like to plan in better and take him.”
