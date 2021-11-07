Priyanka Chopra drops jaws as she dresses up for Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash

Globally famed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas sported major desi vibes as she celebrated Diwali in L.A. this year. The starlet, who opted for colourful traditional outfits for the occasion, ended her festivities by attending big Diwali bash hosted by her friend and comedian Lilly Singh on Saturday night.

The White Tiger actress flaunted major retro vibes as she wore a dazzling green and orange outfit. She paired her Sabyasachi kurta and pants, with a dupatta and topped it up with sunglasses and a green necklace.

In her post, Priyanka thanked Lilly for an 'amazing evening' and also called her an amazing host. She captioned her post as, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening."

Her glam post garnered likes within no time. Priyanka’s singer husband, Nick Jonas also took to the comments and dropped a heart-eye emoticon.

The Dil Dhadkane Do actress also took to her IG Stories and shared a video of Lilly on the dance floor. She captioned it, "Thank you @lilly for such an amazing night."





Meanwhile, recently PeeCee also attended Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling's Diwali party.

The Quantico star had hosted a bash at her new L. A. house as well. Lilly, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were among the guests.