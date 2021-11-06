Aishwarya & Abhishek twin in peach attires for Diwali celebrations with Bachchan clan 

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans with an adorable glimpse of Diwali festivities at his home Jalsa on Friday night. The superstar shared a stunning family portrait on his official social media handle featuring his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and daughter Shweta Nanda happily smiling together for the camera.
The beautiful portrait also featured the iconic actor’s grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya Naveli, and Agastya Nanda. Celebrating the occasion of lights, Big B’s family followed the beautiful theme of peach and pastel coloured outfits for the festive night.
Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the Piku actor wrote, “Family prays and celebrates together.” He also added in Hindi, “Best wishes on this holy festival..have a happy Diwali.”
In the shared picture, the power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen twinning in peach attires, while their daughter Aaradhya, 9, looked cute in a blue dress.
Big B’s daughter Shweta, her daughter Navya Naveli and sister-in-law Nitasha Nanda opted for vibrant colours for their Diwali outfits.
Earlier on his Twitter handle, the Badla actor dropped a photo collage of his latest picture with Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta and added it with a major throwback picture of themselves from when Abhishek and Shweta were kids.
"Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time," he wrote in the caption.
On the work front, the Chehre actor will be seen next in Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Besides these, he also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern, and Jhund lined up.
