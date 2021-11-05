Britney Spears shares a day out with children in LA: See post

Britney Spears takes her children for an amazing outing in LA

Britney Spears took her sons on a visit to Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, the singer shared on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Gimme More singer shared video snippets from her fun outing and wrote, "My children and I went to to the amazing @vangoghla... it was so freaking cool … I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!! I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth!!!”





"The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music … don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there … we got to really play !!! Thank you #VanGoghLA for my backpack and the cool cupcakes. (sic)"

She had also posted pictures with her sons which she later deleted.