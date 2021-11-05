Prince Harry to return to UK to fill in for the ailing Queen?

The Duke of Sussex could be required to step in should the Queen ever be temporarily indisposed

Prince Harry might be asked to return to the UK very soon amid Queen Elizabeth's health battles.



According to law, the Duke of Sussex could be required to step in should the Queen ever be temporarily indisposed.

Professor Vernon Bogdanor, an author, political scientist and expert on the British constitution, told the Guardian: “Obviously, as the Queen gets older, more duties will be devolved upon other members of the royal family.

“The other royals can do anything except the constitutional functions, such as audiences with the prime minister and signing acts of parliament," he added.

The Queen sent alarm bells ringing after she cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland following advice from her doctors that she needs to rest.

More recently, the 95-year-old monarch left for a short break to Sandringham via helicopter, British media reported.