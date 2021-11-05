Will Smith addresses fears of having 'failed' every interaction with women

Will Smith recently wore his heart on his sleeve and weighed in on the feeling of having ‘failed’ every woman he ever interacted with, during the course of his life.



The actor addressed his fears while speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a new Apple TV+ episode of The Oprah Conversation.

While discussing his new memoir The Truth, with the host, Smith admitted that he desires to have more open dialogue about his past.

Thus he started off by admitting, "I want to let people have it. I've carried, most of my life, the sense of failing every woman I interact with. I haven't talked about that publicly."

According to a trailer for the upcoming episode, released on Instagram by Apple TV Smith also shed some light into his darkest moments of life and explained to the host, "I'm lying on the floor in a jail cell and I'm like, 'What is happening?'"

