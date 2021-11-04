Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar spend ‘priceless’ moments together in Diwali

Actress Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar stunned in ethnic outfits as they rejoiced in the Diwali celebrations.
Yami Gautam lights up the gram with her style.
Taking to Instagram the Vicky Donor actress shared a bunch of pictures in traditional wear for the festivity night.
The actress was clad in a printed blue kurta paired with red bangles and dazzling golden earrings, hair tied neatly into a bun and the makeup game looked all on point.
Yami held a tray of candles smiling widely into the camera along with her husband Aditya Dhar.
Fans showered love and praise on their latest post.
For those unversed, it was Gautam’s and Aditya’s first Diwali together after their marriage.
The couple looked really happy together and fans could not stop gushing over their strong bond.
